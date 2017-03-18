Two explosions took place in Agra, none injured

New Delhi: According to the information given by the police officials, in an incident that took place today near the busy Agra Cantt Railway Station where two low-intensity bomb blasts were felt but as of now fortunately no injuries have been reported.









The first blast took place in a garbage dump when the Municipal Corporation staffs were dumping out the garbage as a part of their daily routine while the other blast took place in a house behind the railway station. However, forensic teams and dog squads rushed to the spot immediately.









The driver of the garbage tractor trolley explained the incident to one of the police officer that there was a loud explosion near the tyres and white smoke fluttered from the blast. The officials have also sealed the house where the second explosion took place.









The bomb blasts are suspected to be a threat by the IS (Islamic State) that it will attack the Taj Mahal, after which security was beefed up at the historical monument on Friday.