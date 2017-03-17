Two Indian clerics go missing in Pakistan

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj today shared the news on her Twitter handle of two Indian clerics including the head priest of New Delhi’s Hazrat Nizamuddin Dargah Syed Asif Ali Nizami with his nephew going missing in Pakistan and she also stated that the government has taken the matter up with Islamabad.









Sushma Swaraj tweeted “We have taken up this matter with Government of Pakistan and requested them for an update on both the Indian nationals in Pakistan.”









The head priest’s son Sazid Ali Nizami said that his father and brother had gone to Pakistan on March 8 on a pilgrimage to the famous Daata Darbar shrine in Lahore and were to come back the next day.









While talking to the media, Sazid went on to say: “On March 14, they offered another ‘chadar’ at Daata Darbar sufi shrine in Lahore. The next day, they reached Lahore airport to take a flight to Karachi at 4:30 pm. At the Lahore airport, my cousin was stopped by authorities to clear some documentation and my father was asked to board the flight.”









Sazid said that their cell phones have been switched off since the last contact he had with his father and also added: “We have no information as such. We have been putting up our landline numbers in advertisements.”