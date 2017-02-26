Two ISIS suspect arrested from Gujarat

New Delhi: According to the information given by the sources, the arrest of two ISIS has been made today from Gujarat by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS). The suspected ISIS operatives are believed to have conspired to perform terror activities in the country and had plans to accumulate chemical explosives from Gujarat cracker manufacturers.









In the operation conducted by the Anti-Terrorism Squad, arrest was made from Rajkot and Bhavnagar of two brothers named Wasim and Nathin respectively.









Previously, there was another arrest made this month in which a Kerala resident was taken into custody by NIA in association with its investigation in suspected ISIS module.