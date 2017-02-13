If you have two world class spinners in your side, tell your pacers to attack: Kohli

Hyderabad: Following the comprehensive win against Bangladesh, Indian skipper Virat Kohli stated that the partnership between his spinners and pacers was the main reason for the fall of wickets on a track that did not have anything to offer on the fifth day.

India today won the one-off Test match here against Bangladesh 208 runs at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium resulting in the six consecutive series since the first against Sri Lanka in 2015.

Kohli said at the post-match presentation: “If you have two world class spinners in your side, you can tell your pacers to attack, and that’s something that has really worked for us, the partnership between spinners and fast bowlers. They feed off each other. This game was again a revelation for Umesh (Yadav), Bhuvi bowled wonderfully with the old ball as well. Ishant has always been a very good old ball bowler as well.”

“It didn’t offer much to be honest. The bowlers found ways to get batsmen out and that’s been the quality of our team in the past couple of years. We have found ways to win games and this was no different,” Kohli added.