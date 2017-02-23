Umesh Yadav restricts Australians to 256/9 at stumps day one

Pune: Fast bowler Umesh Yadav’s brilliant performance of reverse swing helped India to stop Australians for 256/ 9 wickets at the stumps day one during their opening day of the first Test at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium today in today.









For Australian side Mitchell Starc’s unbeaten half century (57) runs from 58 balls lifted Australia to reach 256 at stumps with fellow paceman Josh Hazlewood him company on 31 delevries.

The pitch that could be termed a rank turner and for India fast bowler Umesh took 4/32 in 12 overs reducing Australia to 256 for nine before Starc staged a recovery with a ferocious counter-attack.









Tottering at 205/9, Starc’s fiery strokeplay helped him raise a undefeated 51-run last wicket stand with Hazlewood to take the Australians past the 250-run mark.

Earlier, pacer Umesh Yadav scripted Australia’s downfall with figures of 4/32, while the spin trio of Ravichandran Ashwin (2/59), Ravindra Jadeja (2/74) and Jayant Yadav (1/58) shared five wickets between themselves as the visitors lost five wickets for just 56 runs in the third session.









Brief Scores: Australia: 1st innings 256/9 (Matt Renshaw 68, Mitchell Starc 57 not out, David Warner 38, Steve Smith 27, Umesh Yadav 4/32, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/59, Ravindra Jadeja 2/74) vs India.