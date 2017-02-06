Unemployment rate highest among the OBCs, says government

New Delhi: The government today declared in the Rajya Sabha, that the rate of unemployment is increasing in the country especially it is highest among the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).









Minister of State Planning Rao Inderjit Singh, in reply to a question during the Question Hour went on to say that the overall unemployment rate is much more in the Other Backward Classes than in the country.









The Minister further went on to say that: ‘The overall unemployment rate is 5 per cent, it is 5.2 per cent for the OBCs.’

The unemployment rate was 4.9 per cent in 2013, 4.7 per cent in 2012 and 3.8 per cent in 2011.