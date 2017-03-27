UP govt should give time to slaughterhouses for regularization : Owaisi

Uttar Pradesh: All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul Muslimeen President and Lok Sabha member from Hyderabad Asaduddin Owaisi today stated that the Uttar Pradesh government should give time to illegal slaughterhouses for regularization instead of just thoughtlessly sealing them.









While talking it the media outside the Parliament, Owaisi went on to say: “It is the fault of the previous Samajwadi Party government that did not regularize the slaughterhouses. Now, the government should give them time for regularization instead of sealing them.”









According to him, not just the illegal slaughterhouses which were being sealed but the legal ones are also being sealed.









AIMIM President further went on to say: “If the government can give time to black money hoarders to declare their money and regularise it, why can’t it give time to slaughterhouses for regularisation? It means they are targeting a particular community.”