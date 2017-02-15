UP registers 65% polling in second phase of state assembly elections

Lucknow: According to data of Election Commission, around 65 per cent polling was recorded in the second phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections today.









An election official said, “Polling for the second phase in up ended peacefully with around 65 per cent polling.”

Maximum number of voting was reported from Saharanpur and Lakhimpur Kheri in the state.

Barring some places where Electronic Voting Machines developed some snags, polling was smooth and peaceful in most of the 67 assembly constituencies across 11 districts.









The polling for the second phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly polls began today morning amid tight security at 7 a.m.

The fate of 721 candidates is to be sealed by 2.28 crore voters, of whom a sizable number (47.72 lakh) are the youths aged 18-19 years.

Chief Electoral Officer T. Venkatesh said that 2,983 of the total 23,695 polling booths were identified as sensitive and security was scaled up there.









With differently-abled and elderly voters, long queues of women were seen in most parts outside the poll booths.

The average polling in these constituencies was recorded 64 per cent in the 2012 assembly polls.