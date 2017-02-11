Polling began today for the 73 Assembly constituencies in the first of the seven-phase UP polls and there was around 52 per cent vote casted till 3 pm.

For Bharatiya Janata Party this election is seen as a big test following the work done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in nearly three-year rule.









Samajwadi Party and Congress have come together to contest polls in Uttar Pradesh and are expected to rise on to the occasion but life will not be that easy and BJP will be giving them a tough fight.

“Polling is going on peacefully amidst tight security arrangements and till 3 pm around 52 per cent votes have been cast,” an official said.









About 2.60 crore voters, including over 1.17 crore women and 1,508 belonging to third gender category, are eligible to cast their ballot to decide the fate of 839 candidates.