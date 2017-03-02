Urge every Indian to make one sport a part of their fitness regime: Sachin

New Delhi: Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar today stated that he wishes that every Indian should play some sport or the other and hence game should be part for their daily routine.









He further mentioned that people should not take up a sport only at a competitive level but there should be sports played for some fun and to burn some calories.









Tendulkar stated: “Sports for all is my vision, my dream. India has been ranked as the diabetes capital of the world and that doesn’t say much about our health. We need to pay more attention to our health, get fitter, get healthier.”

He added: “I urge every Indian to make any one sport a part of their fitness regime. You need not play the sport at a competitive level, but for fun and (to) burn some calories.”