US: Indian businessman Harnish Patel shot dead outside home

Washington: A week after the techie murder case, another Indian-origin businessman Harnish Patel has been shot dead outside his house in South Carolina, as per the media reports.









Explaining the incident as per the media reports, Harnish Patel aged 43 had shut down his shop at 11.24 pm and hardly ten minutes later was he shot dead outside his home in Lancaster.









The police received phone calls at 11.33 pm after the natives called 911 to say that they heard screaming and gunshots. Friends and customers were in shock and were visiting Patel’s home to offer condolences to his family.