US: Sikh man shot, attacker shouted ‘go back to your country’

Washington: Just when the nation was in a state of shock after the Indian techie murder case and attack on an India based businessman in US yet another incident is grabbing the headlines where a 39-year-old Sikh man has been injured by an unknown attacker who allegedly while attacking shouted ‘go back to your own country’.









According to the information given by the police officers, the victim who has been identified as Deep Rai was working on his vehicle outside his house in the Kent of Washington when an unidentified man approached towards him and shot him in the arm during an argument between them and angrily stated ‘go back to your own country’.









The victim identified the attacker as a six-foot-tall man covering the lower half of his face by a mask. However, the Kent Police chief Ken Thomas stated that the Sikh man sustained ‘non life-threatening injuries’ and they are treating ‘this as a very serious incident’.









As per the reports, Kent police have launched an investigation into the case and reached out to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other law enforcement agencies to look into the matter.