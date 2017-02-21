Use of verbal slang growing in UP politics now days

Lucknow: It seems like that leaders of different political parties are losing their patient to target their opponents by using verbal slang for each other during the ongoing Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections.









As the three phases of voting is over to elect 403 MLAs and four rounds still to go, the king of language and power used by the politicians seems to be appeared to have overcome propriety cutting across party lines.

Here we bring you some of the verbal slang used by our political leaders during their rallies at different venues in Uttar Pradesh are “Gujarat ke gadhe” (donkeys of Gujarat), “Loktantra ke aatankwaadi” (terrorists of democracy), “Behenji Sampatti Party”, “Negative Dalit Man”.

In recent past, Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav took jibe on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan for an advertisement campaign on the wild ass from Gujarat has set the tone for an all-out battle of words.









The Chief Minister on the same day went on the hateful, one of his close aide and Samajwadi Party spokesman Rajendra Chowdhary called BJP President Amit Shah and Modi as “terrorists of democracy”.

On other hand, Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Vijay Bahadur Pathak alleged that the Samajwadi Party leadership was skirting major issues and indulging in verbal slang.

Stung by the continuous barbs of the Prime Minister on its supremo Mayawati, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has begun to respond.









To Modi’s jibe in Orai when he called the BSP a ‘Behenji Sampatti Party’, alluding to allegations of ill-gotten money by the four-time Chief Minister, the BSP hit back.

Mayawati coined a new short form for Narendra Damodardas Modi-Negative Dalit Man.

Modi earlier told campaign rallies that the four letters in the word ‘Scam’ stood for Samajwadi Party (S), Congress (C), Akhilesh (A) and Mayawati (M).









Congress leaders and senior Uttar Pradesh ministers like Mohd Azam Khan have in the past called the Prime Minister a demon, a beggar, a terrorist and what not.

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi recently told an election rally in Fatehpur that Modi was a ‘Gabbar’-the infamous villain of Bollywood hit “Sholay”.

With this exchange of Virbal slang it looks like that the atmosphere will only get murkier.