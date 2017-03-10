Uttar Pradesh prepares itself to see the Assembly results

With exit polls coming out with their calculations, there is a sigh of relief for the supporters of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Uttar Pradesh as almost all five polls conducted by India News MRC, Times Now VMR, ABP Lokniti CSDS, India TV-C Voter and India Today Axis, BJP has been given the top spot with a projected tally somewhere around from 155 to 279 seats.









It is a win-win situation for BJP as they have managed to get a good number in all the exit polls. However, two of them showed that Bharatiya Janata Party is getting majority while the other remaining polls showed that they will be getting more seats than SP-Congress alliance and BSP but will not get majority.









For SP-Congress alliance, the range is somewhere in between 88 to 169 seats, on the other hand, BSP has been shown getting in between 28 and 93 seats putting them in the third spot.

There might be a possibility that there will be a hung Assembly in case BJP does not clinch 202 seats or more, in that case it will be very interesting to see if Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh will go on to ask for help from the BSP Supremo to make sure that there is not President rule imposed in UP.