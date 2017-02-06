Varun signed in as the brand ambassador of Lux Cozi

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan has been signed as the brand ambassador for the undergarment and innerwear brand Lux Cozi which has established its brand name to the highest over the years.









While talking to the media persons, Senior Vice President, Operations and Strategy, Lux Industries Ltd, Saket Todi appreciated Varun for establishing a good name in the Bollywood industry especially among the youth of the country with his outstanding performances over the years.









He went on to say that: “Over the years, Varun has carved a niche in the minds of the film buffs and critics alike. His style and fashion sense makes him endearing to all sections of the audience cutting across age groups, especially the youth.”









Varun also expressed his happiness for as to be chosen the new face of the brand and went on to say that: “Their inner-wear products stand for comfort and quality and I really liked the vibe of the ad campaign when I met with the creative team.”









On the work front, Varun will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ opposite Alia Bhatt in the main lead. The movie is the sequel of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ produced by Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The venture is planned to hit the theaters on March 10, 2017.