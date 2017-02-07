Varun’s ‘Judwaa 2’ first look unveiled: Raja and Prem, Who’s your pick?

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan will next be seen in his forthcoming movie ‘Judwa 2’ in which he will bring back the iconic characters Raja and Prem which was played by superstar Salman Khan in the first part of the movie.









Varun will be seen stepping into Salman’s shoes in the remake of the 1997 film ‘Judwaa’.

The actor took to share the first look of the film on Twitter and captioned it as, “Exclusive ‘Judwaa 2’ September 29. Raja and Prem. First look. Who’s your pick?”









In the black and white image, Varun is seen in long hairs and is showing off his abs in one picture while in the other avatar he is seen all suited up and complimenting his looks with sporting spectacles.









The movie ‘Judwaa 2’ is the directorial venture of Varun’s father David Dhawan and will also star Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as the love interests of Varun’s double avatar. The movie is scheduled to hit the cinemas in the month of September 2017.