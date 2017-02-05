Venue with substandard pitches to be suspended for two years, says ICC

Dubai: The International Cricket Council (ICC) today stated that any venue if has substandard pitches and outfields during international matches will be suspended for the span of two years.

ICC in its three-day meeting decided to the transformations made to the pitch and outfield monitoring process, which declared that venues and boards should be more answerable for the standard of pitches and outfields they present for international matches.









It further mentioned that there should be penalty for a venue if it presents conditions that make it dangerous for an international match to continue, without extenuating circumstances or regularly presents substandard conditions for international cricket.

“It was agreed that a system of demerit points be introduced, similar to the new Code of Conduct System as per the table below. Demerit points will remain active for a rolling five year period,” the global body said in a statement.









“When a venue accumulates five demerit points its ICC accreditation will be suspended for a period of 12 months. Should a venue reach 10 points its accreditation will be suspended for 24 months,” it added.