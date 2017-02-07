Virat Kohli can’t be termed as best batsmen: Ricky Ponting

Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting today stated that it is too early to ‘tag’ Virat Kohli as the best-ever player at this stage in his career keeping in mind the achievements of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar.

At present Virat Kohli is considered to be the best among the other batsmen of the current day scenario.









Indian captain has been rated several times ahead of AB de Villiers, Joe Root, Kane Williamson and David Warner in the race to be termed the world’s best batsman.









He is hitting many runs and is on a large scale regarded as the leading batsman in international cricket on current form.

Kohli has also attained the top of the batting rankings in limited-overs cricket and is second in Tests.