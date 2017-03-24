Virat Kohli to give fitness test for Dharamsala match

Indian skipper Virat Kohli today stated that his participation in the upcoming Test match to be played at the Dharamsala stadium will depend on the fitness test he will be giving.









India will be playing the fourth and the final test match against Australia at Dharamsala starting tomorrow.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Kohli said, “If I get through the fitness test, then I’ll play. (We) probably will take a call later tonight or tomorrow.”









He further mentioned: “When we put these things in place, first thing I said was I’m not different from anyone else. Same process applies to me as it does for all the members of the team. There is no special treatment for anyone.”

Kohli said: “If I’m 100 per cent fit for the game, is the only condition that I’ll take the field. The rules are the same for everyone and it applies for everyone.”