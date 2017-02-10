Virat Kohli smashes double ton, India 495 for 5

Virst Kohli has got to another landmark today and as he scored his fourth double century and then got dismissed for 204 runs. Saha is still at the other end along with Ashwin.

With the help of centuries from skipper Virat Kohli and Murali Vijay, Indian team has landed themselves into the commanding position on the second day of the one-off Test match against Bangladesh played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.









It was a brilliant start by the batsmen as Kohli lead from the front and played some aggressive cricket against the Bangladesh team. Visitors lacked the confidence as they missed couple of easy chances they got to dismiss the inform batsmen.

On a turf that had a bit of turn for the spinners, Indian batsmen played with easy and were very much comfortable thrashing the red ball to all parts of the ground.









With lot of batting still left in the Indian lineup, team would look to pile huge target and then dismiss Bangladesh team for a mere total and impose the follow on.