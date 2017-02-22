Vishal Bhardwaj wishes to team up with Kareena

Mumbai: Highly-praised Bollywood filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, who teamed up with actress Kareena Kapoor Khan in his movie ‘Omkara’ which also featured Saif Ali Khan and Ajay Devgn has once again wished to work with Kareena.









The director of the upcoming movie ‘Rangoon’ expressed his wish to work with Kareena as he is an admirer of her acting skills and while talking to the media during the screening of ‘Rangoon’ went on to say: “I am a big fan of Kareena and share a great rapport with her. She is a fabulous actress. I hope to work with her again.”









Previously, Kareena lauded the outstanding work of Vishal as the director wished that the movie ‘Rangoon’ which also features her hubby Saif to become one of the best movies of the year.









The movie is based on the World War 2, the war drama also stars Shahid Kapoor and Kangana Ranaut in pivotal roles. However, appreciating Kangana’s dedication, filmmaker Vishal further went on to say that, “Kangana is one of the finest actresses we have in the industry. She has done a tremendous job in this film. I am so happy and excited to show the film to the audience.”









He further added: “It is a great feeling that you keep visualizing a dream for seven years and suddenly one day your dream comes alive on screen. It makes you satisfied as a creator.” On the other hand the movie is planned to hit the theaters on 24 February, 2017.