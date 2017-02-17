Voter number 141 of Lucknow Central constituency to give poll a miss again

Lucknow: The 92-year-old voter number 141 from Lucknow Central constituency will not be to cast his vote in the third phase of the state assembly election lined up on 19th February.









You must be excited to know about the person who will give polling a miss. He is no other than former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee and he will not cast his vote because of his age related problems.

He has represented Lucknow in the Lok Sabha five times in a row and became prime minister by representing this constituency.

One of his close associate Shiv Kumar told media persons, “He has casted his vote last time in Lok Sabha elections, which was his last contested election. After which he has not casted vote in assembly elections of 2007, 2012 and Lok Sabha elections of 2009 and 2014.”









The name of the former Prime Minister is enrolled as a bonafide voter where his name is registered at polling centre, is located in the the office of the Lucknow Municipal Corporation. His voter identity card number is XGF0929877.

Vajpayee was elected to Lok Sabha from Lucknow in 1991, 1996, 1998, 1999 and 2004.

The BJP maintained its dominance on the seat as Lalji Tandon and Rajnath Singh were elected MPs respectively in the following Lok Sabha elections in 2009 and 2014.









Lamenting that Vajpayee would not be able to cast his vote in this election, BJP state spokesperson Rakesh Tripathi said, “Though Atalji would not be able to cast his vote for the party candidate, yet his blessings are always with us. And with this, we would surge ahead in the electoral battlefield, and conquer Uttar Pradesh.”

Vajpayee is the first and the only non-Congress leader who completed his full term as Prime Minister.

Born in 1924, he had his baptism in politics during the Quit India movement in 1942. He was also the first External Affairs Minister to deliver a speech in the UN Assembly in Hindi.









The polling is scheduled to be held on Sunday in Lucknow.