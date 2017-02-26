Voting for fifth phase of UP polls to be witnessed tomorrow

Lucknow: As the voting for the fifth phase of Uttar Pradesh state assembly elections lined up tomorrow the central security forces today conducted flag march in the sensitive areas which is close to Nepal border.









During this fifth phase of voting near about 51 Assembly constituencies spread across 11 districts, five of which border Nepal, will go to polls.

In this phase some prominent contestants include controversial minister Gayatri Prasad Prajapati (SP), who will be facing Amita Singh (Congress) and Garima Singh (BJP) in Amethi, the Lok Sabha constituency of Rahul Gandhi.

The districts which are going to witnessed voting in this phase are Balrampur, Gonda, Faizabad, Ambedkar Nagar, Bahraich, Shravasti, Basti, Siddharth Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Amethi and Sultanpur.









The EC has announced fresh date of voting in this constituency on March 9th, due to death of Samajwadi Party candidate Chandrashekhar Kanaujia in Alapur (Ambedkar Nagar).

In 2012, the ruling Samajwadi Party had won 37 seats out of 52 (total seats in this phase including Alapur). On other hand, BJP and Congress won five seats each, BSP had won three and Peace Party won two seats.

Near about 608 candidates are in the fray for this phase of voting with maximum number of 24 candidates in Amethi and minimum of six each in Kapilvastu and Etwa seats of Siddharth Nagar district.









About 1.84 crore voters, including 96 lakh women, will decide the luck of leaders in the fray including ministers Vinod Kumar Singh alias Pandit Singh from Tarabganj (Gonda), Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey from Ayodhya and BSP state president Ram Achal Rajbhar from Akbarpur in this phase.