Wanted to be one of the top players in the world: Virat Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli today stated that he always wanted to be best in the world and for that he had to perform brilliantly on a consistent basis.

Kohli was facilitated with the Polly Umrigar award for BCCI’s International Cricketer of the Year at the national cricket governing body’s annual awards in Bengaluru.









Talking on the occasion Kohli stated: “I always wanted to be one of the top players in the world for sure. So I understood what it would take for me to maintain my form in all three formats. It is very important in transition phase to be available in all three formats and take the country forward.”









Targeting the people who doubt him the cricketer stated that he always believed in his abilities even though there were a lot of doubters around him.