Warrant issued against Azam Khan by HC Lucknow bench

In a jolt to the Samajwadi Party, senior leader and minister Azam Khan has been issued warrant by the Lucknow bench of High Court.









Azam Khan is at present the Chairman of the Jal nigam department as well. This warrant has been issued by the High Court Lucknow bench in relation to the sacking of the engineer of the Jal Nigam.









Samajwadi Party’s image has been tainted recently with minister Prajapati being accused of rape case and now this warrant against of the senior party leader Azam Khan is seen as a big shock amidst the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh.