Warrant issued against Justice Karnan

New Delhi: The Supreme Court of India today issued a bailable warrant against Justice C.S. Karnan of the Calcutta High Court for not appearing as per the directions before the court.









This decision is seen as an exceptional step with a seven-judge Constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Jagdish Singh Khehar directed the West Bengal Director General of Police to serve the bailable warrant to Justice Karnan.









The Supreme Court further asked him to be present before court on March 31. The bench also asked him to furnish a personal bond of Rs 10,000.