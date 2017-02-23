Watch the trailer of Abbas-Mustan’s ‘Machine’, perfect blend of action-love

Mumbai: Bollywood director duo Abbas-Mustan are all set to launch Abbas Burmawalla’s son Mustafa with actress Kaira Advani of the ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’ fame, she will be pklaying role of leading lady in their forthcoming movie ‘Machine’ which is a perfect blend of action and romance.









The makers of the film have managed to unveil the posters of the movie which already is a matter of talk among the people out there. Now, finally the most awaited moment that is the trailer of the movie has been launched by the makers.









The main lead, Mustafa is seen making an impressive entry on a dashing red bike in true ‘Abbas-Mustan’ style. The directorial venture of Abbas-Mustan ‘Machine’ is scheduled to hit the theaters on March 17, 2017. Well, let’s wait and watch whether the action-romance blend hit the bull’s eye or not!









Here’s the trailer of the movie: