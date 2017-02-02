Watch the trailer of ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’: Varun-Alia portrays young love in the movie

Mumbai: The makers of the movie ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ has managed to launch the official trailer of the movie. Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt once again proved that when it comes to playing the character of young lovers, they are probably the best we have got and the sizzling chemistry between the duo is just unbeatable.









This movie is the sequel of ‘Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania’ and features Varun and Alia in the lead role. The venture is directed by Shashant Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar, the flick is planned to hit the theatres on March 10, 2017.









Here’s the trailer:

