Watch video: ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’ latest song is out!

Mumbai: The recently out trailer of Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' brought in enough excitement among the people out there and if the trailer was worth watching, think about the latest song that is finally out.









The dance number will definitely make you wear your dancing shoes and will make you soak yourself in a festive mood especially when it’s a song related to celebrating Holi with Badri aka Varun and Vaidehi aka Alia.

The title track has everything that is expected by a Bollywood dance number and will give you a taste of Varun and Alia's small-town characters which will be relatable to the normal public.









Movie 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' is the sequel of 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania' produced by filmmaker Karan Johar and directed by Shashank Khaitan. The movie is planned to hit the theaters on May 10, 2017.









Here’s the video of the song:-

