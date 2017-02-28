White House on killing of Indian techie, says it’s disturbing

Washington: The White House after almost a whole weeks silence today stated that the murder report of an Indian techie in Kansas is disturbing.









While condemning attacks on Jewish community centers across the US the White House press secretary Sean Spicer made a passing reference to what many are calling a hate crime.









Spicer went on to say: “And while we’re at it, I don’t want to get ahead of the law enforcement, but I was asked the other day about the story in Kansas — the shooting in Kansas. And while the story is evolving, early reports out of Kansas are equally disturbing.”









According to the media, the Indian Embassy in US has issued a demarche on the incident to the US State Department and has called for a speedy investigation.