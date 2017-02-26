Will Rohit Shetty host the next season of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’?

Mumbai: The daring reality show ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi’, which is the Indian version of the famous reality show ‘American Fear Factor’ is all set to make a comeback with another adventurous season. But this time the show will be shot in a new location and the host of this season will be none other than Rohit Shetty who also hosted the sixth season of the reality show.









Now that the makers are bringing back the eight season of the show and with that the eyes were fixed on who will be the host of this season, the toss was between Arjun Kapoor and Rohit Shetty but since Arjun chose to back out because of his busy schedule and several other commitments, it is now finalized that Rohit will be hosting the next season as well.









According to the sources, the makers of the show wanted to shoot the new season in a different location and they have now finalized Spain as the venue for the same. Earlier than this, the previous seasons have been shot in places like Argentina, Malaysia and South Africa. The shoot for the new season will kick start in the end of March or early April. However, the name of this season’s ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is yet to be revealed.