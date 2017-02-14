Will sit in opposition rather than forming alliance with BJP: Mayawati

Kanpur: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati today said that if her party not voted to power then she would prefer to sit in Opposition in place of making alliance with BJP to form the government in UP.









Addressing a public meeting at Shivrajpur area near Kanpur city, she accused the Saffron Party of spreading rumours of a coalition with her party said that BJP worried because of the massive support and votes that BSP has got in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls.

Mayawati said, “The western UP has voted and when BJP got to know that BSP will win the highest numbers of seats there, Amit Shah held a press conference in Lucknow to boost the morale of his party workers and claimed that they will get the most number of seats.”









Talking about supporting any other party in the ongoing polls, the BSP chief said that she is 100 percent confident of forming the government on her own.

The former Chief Minister said, “There is no question of an alliance formation even with Samajwadi Party, we remember how their leaders disrespected us. Congress’ condition is already bad. Neither we’ll support anyone nor ask ask anyone to support us. We will form the government purely on absolute majority. BSP will never let the Muslims down.”









She said, “Even if we fail to get an absolute majority, we will prefer to sit in the Opposition but will never ally with BJP.”

As the polling for the second phase will be held tomorrow on 67 Assembly seats, Mayawati urged the majority communities in these constituencies to not get misguided by anyone and vote for BSP.