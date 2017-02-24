Will Sushmita Sen make a comeback on big screen?

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen who represented India in many beauty pageants and is also the former Miss Universe has been away from the big screen for quite some time now. She also wishes that the audience would be happy if she made a comeback on big screen once again after a long gap.









While talking to the media at the launch event of 145 All Day Café and Bar and went on to say that: “I have been saying this for quite a long time… When I will be back on big screen, the audiences should be happy. They should say, ‘Now that’s called a comeback and we really like her. So, fingers crossed. This year, we should make that happen.”









The actress was also in the judging panel of Miss Universe held in Manila earlier this year. Sharing her experience of judging the pageant, she further went on to say that: “It was a fantastic experience. After 23 years, it was feeling of going back to the roots. Being a judge of Miss Universe pageant was an exemplary experience and I am very proud of the fact that they had an Indian judge.”









When asked by the media about her beauty secret, Sushmita feels that beauty is not about age rather its about the way you carry youself and be happy. She added: “I think people give too much importance to the age factor. Ageing isn’t a new thing and everybody has to go through it at some point of time. I want to age gracefully and enjoy the process.”