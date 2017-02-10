UP to witness 1st phase voting tomorrow, 2.6 crore people to cast votes

Lucknow: As western Uttar Pradesh is going to witness its first phase of voting tomorrow, nearly 2.6 crore people in 73 constituencies to cast their votes of the seven phases stake Assembly elections.









Near about 839 candidates from BJP, BSP, allies Congress and Samajwadi party, RLD as well as independents are in the fray from the seats in 15 districts where 26,823 polling stations have been set up.

Among the electorate are 1.17 crore women and 1,508 belonging to third gender category. The largest constituency in terms of electorate is Sahibabad, while Jalesar is the smallest.









The maximum number of 26 candidates is in fray from Agra South, while the least number of aspirants are in Hastinapur which has six candidates.

Among the prominent contestants include Pankaj Singh (Noida seat), son of Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Pradeep Mathur (Mathura) against whom BJP spokesman Srikant Sharma is in fray, Mriganka Singh (Kairana), daugther of BJP MP Hukum Singh and controversial BJP MLAs Sangeet Som and Suresh Rana – Sardhan and Thanabhawan respectively.









Former BJP state president Lakshmikant Bajpai(Meerut), RJD chief Lalu Prasad’s son-in-law Rahul Singh (SP) from Sikandarabad, and Sandeep Singh, grandson of Rajasthan Govenor Kalyan Singh from Atrauli are some other key figures.

Elaborate security arrangements have been made in all districts.