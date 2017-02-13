Woman who had accused SP MLA of rape found dead

Sultanpur: A woman who had accused Samajwadi Party MLA Arun Verma of raping her in 2013, was today found dead near her house in Uttar Pradesh’s Sultanpur district.









The incident, that took place in the midst of Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, took a political colour since the MLA is seeking re-election even as Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav said the case may be probed by any agency that the victim’s family wants.

Police said today, the body of the 22-year-old woman, who was missing since Saturday, was found yesterday near a primary school in Jaisinghpur in Sultanpur.

According to police information, the injury mark around her neck suggested in primary investigation that she was strangled to death. The body has been sent for postmortem to ascertain the cause of death.









The woman had alleged that the local MLA, who is seeking re-election on SP ticket from Sultanpur, and some others had gang-raped her in September 2013.

Earlier, at one stage the woman had withdrawn her allegation and some local youths were charge-sheeted. The trial in the case is still continuing.

Police is probing the death and going through call records of the woman.









A senior officer said, an FIR has been registered in this regard against the MLA under section 302 IPC (murder) on complaint of victim’s family.