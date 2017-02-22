Woman commits sucide by jumping from college building in Delhi

New Delhi: According to the information given by the Delhi Police, in an incident that took place today a young woman committed suicide by jumping from a college building in South Delhi and lost her life few hours after the incident.









The name of the deceased woman was Megha Rathore aged 20 who was working as a sports attendant at a gymnasium in the Institute of Home Economics in Hauz Khas village which is known as one of the posh areas in Delhi.









The police informed the media about the incident and said that some students and watchmen found the woman lying on the floor in front of the college building around 8.45 am and was immediately taken to the nearby hospital but unfortunately she lost her life midway due to internal injuries.









While explaining the incident to the media, the Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal went on to say that: “The management informed police about the incident. During inquiry, Megha was found to have jumped from the third floor of the building.”









However, the reason behind suicide is still not found and requires further thorough investigation about the matter. The extreme step taken by her could not be ascertained immediately.