Agartala: In a shocking incident a woman was gangraped by three persons at Adarini tea garden in Agartala today.









According to police, the trio allegedly raped the woman inside the tea garden yesterday. The locals, who later rescued the woman informed the police about the incident following which the accused were arrested last night.









The Superintendent of Police Bhanupada Chakraborty said, the victim has been admitted to the hospital and investigation is underway, he said.