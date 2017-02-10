Woman raped after being offered spiked drink

Jaipur: In a shocking incident, a 28-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two persons after being offered spiked drinks at a hotel in Rajasthan’s capital city today.









According to a police officer said, the victim is identified as a resident of New Delhi who lodge in her complaint has alleged that Mahesh and Raju raped her in a hotel by serving her drinks laced with drugs.









SHO at Amer Police Station Narendra Kumar told media persons, the incident took place on January 15 when the woman was on a business trip to the city. The accused are also not from Rajasthan.









A case under section 376 (Rape) of IPC was registered at the Vivek Vihar Police Station at Shahdara in New Delhi and the Amer police is further probing the matter, Kumar said.