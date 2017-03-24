Breaking News
Photo of the Indian woman techie with her son who were found dead at home in New Jersey.
Woman techie, minor son found dead at home in New Jersey

Washington: According to the information given by the family members in Prakasam district, in an incident that took place yesterday where a 40-year-old woman techie from Andhra Pradesh and her minor seven-year-old son living in New Jersey were found dead at home.




The deceased lady’s husband identified as M. Hanumantha Rao informed his father M. Subba, Rao who lives in the remote Thimarajupalem village, near Parchur, that his wife, N. Sasikala and son Aneesh Sai were found dead when he returned back home from work in the evening.




Mr. Subba Rao who used be in touch with his son over phone on a daily basis stated, the techie couple was living in the United States for the past 10 years and did not complain of any problem there.

