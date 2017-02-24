Woman’s body found in Delhi’s Hauz Khas lake at Deer park

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a body of a 65-year-old woman was found in the Hauz Khas lake inside the Deer Park in south Delhi today afternoon, police said.









Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal told media persons, “Initial investigation has found no visible injury marks on her body. The police is trying to identify her with the help of local residents.”









Biswal added, “We are also investigating to ascertain whether it is a case of suicide or homicide.”









The body was found by some local residents floating in the lake near the upscale Hauz Khas Village.