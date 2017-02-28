Women group demands removal of Sunny Leone’s condom ads

Panaji: A group of women in Goa capital demanded to remove all ads of Bollywood actress Sunny Leone in which she was seen featuring to promote condoms.









The women’s group known as Ranaragini which is a wing of the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti, has petitioned the Goa State Women’s Commission over the issue.

Ranaragini said that the advertising campaign in public places objectifying the feminine gender, was proving embarrassing to women.









Later, speaking to reporters in Panaji, Govekar said the ads of a popular condom company featuring Bollywood actress and former adult film star Sunny Leone affixed on the Kadamba Transport Corporation (state transport corporation) buses were objectionable and needed immediate removal.

Speaking to reporters, the commission’s chairperson Vidya Shet Tanavade said notice would be issued to all parties concerned.