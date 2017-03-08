Women’s day special: Sheroes celebrates women’s day in collaboration with Cina Adda

Lucknow: On the occasion of international women’s day, sheroes hangout located in the gomtinagar area of lucknow celebrated their first anniversary. Sheroes hangout is run by the acid attack victims and they used the auspicious occasion to display their struggle related documentary to the people present there.









While talking to the media, Hafeez Kidwai, who is the organizer of Cine adda and also managed to organize today’s event went on to say that there will be telecast of short films through Cine adda every second and fourth week and he will also be doing the screening of the upcoming short film related to the benefit of Cine adda and Sheroes Hangout.









Parth Sarthi, member of ‘Sheroes hangout’ and ‘Stop Acid Attack’ today at the event narrated the pathetic condition of the acid attack victims and he also discussed about the struggle that they have to go through and urged people to come forward and do every possible thing to stop the acid attacks.









On the occasion of International Women’s Day, famous personalities including the Director of Film Festival Ashwini Singh, Lucknow Culture associated Anurag Shukla, famous Samajwadi member Ramkishor, Robin Hood Army associated Pradeep Mishra, Karishma Khanna, Ashish Yadav, Sachin Sharma, Rishesh Shukl voiced their view points and strongly opposed the crime against woman and also promised to start a drive against women related crimes.