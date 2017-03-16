Won’t sit idle and won’t let anyone sit idle: Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today talking at the BJP’s parliamentary party meeting stated that he will not sit idle and will also not let anyone else sit idle.









He further stated that his wish is that everyone should work hard and he will himself also contribute in that as well.









BJP leader who was present at the meeting gave information: “Modiji said he will keep working and asked us to do the same. He said that he will not sit idle and will not let anyone sit idle.”

On questioned that who will be the next Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters: “You need not worry. UP will get a capable Chief Minister.”

loading…



