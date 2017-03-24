Working in Hollywood as extension of my creativity: Deepika

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone who made her Hollywood debut with “xXx: Return of Xander Cage” this year believe that working in the West is an extension of her creativity and talent following to which she also stated that she will never forget her home and her roots.









While talking to the media, Deepika went on to say: “I am very well aware of my home and my roots, so that’s never going to change. I look at it (working in Hollywood) as an extension of my creativity and the ability to work in a different environment with different people.”









She further went on to say: “But I think that the people in the film industry come together to tell amazing stories to touch and influence lives through the work that we do and that was one such opportunity for me.”









The diva talked about her career when she was honored with the Entertainment Leader of the Year Award at the 12th edition of CNBC-TV18 India Business Leader Awards.