Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 now available offline!

New Delhi: The Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will now finally be available in offline retail stores across India while the sales will be starting from today. The highly demandable smart phone will be available offline with a price tag of Rs 11, 499 but the company has not clearly clarified which Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 variation will be sold at this price tag.









The phone is currently up for advance orders in large number in stores of North and South regions while sales will start from today onwards.









Apart from 700 large-format stores, Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 will be sold in 1,500 offline pop stores in Delhi, Chandigarh and Jaipur.