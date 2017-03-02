Yoga the journey from ‘me’ to ‘we’: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today stated that Yoga will be the new beginning of the era of togetherness, unity and harmony among everyone. Modi extended awareness about Yoga through a video conference call on the occasion of the opening of 29th edition of the International Yoga Festival in Rishikesh.









Referring Yoga to the journey from ‘me’ to ‘we’ and the beginning of unity, he went on to say: “Yoga makes an individual a better person in thought, action, knowledge and devotion. Yoga expands our limited sense of self to see our families, societies and mankind and extension of our own self.”









Talking about the advantages one get from Yoga and ills of modern lifestyle, PM Modi further went on to say: “There is ample evidence that practicing yoga helps fight stress and lifestyle related issues.”









The International Yoga Festival is jointly organized by AYUSH, the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Board and the Parmarth Niketan Ashram, Rishikesh.