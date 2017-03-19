Yogi Adityanath sworn in as new Chief Minister of UP

Uttar Pradesh: Firebrand leader of Bharatiya Janata Party Yogi Adityanath was today sworn in as the new Chief Minister of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh.









Yogi will be the 21st Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh and was given oath of office and secrecy by Governor Ram Naik.









After taking the oath of office, Adityanath walked over to and sought the blessings of BJP leaders Murli Manohar Joshi and L.K. Advani as well as the Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh.









In that order, Member of Parliament Keshav Prasad Maurya and Lucknow Mayor Dinesh Sharma were then given oath as the Deputy Chief Ministers.









However, former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav also marked his presence in the oath giving ceremony and mingled freely with all the other BJP leaders.