Yogi impact: Several Illegal slaughter houses shut in UP

Yogi effect can be seen easily in Uttar Pradesh following to the Bharatiya Janata Party government formation as there have been several illegal slaughter houses shut in the last few days.

There are more than three lakh people who are directly involved with the slaughter house business in Uttar Pradesh and these people have been asking for the alternate work after the closure of the slaughter houses in several parts of Uttar Pradesh.









Maximum number of Buffalos is known to be in Uttar Pradesh and the ratio is as much as 28 percent when compared to other states. Among the key place where the slaughter houses running illegally have been shut include Bijnor, Amroha and Chandpur.









In Uttar Pradesh only 285 slaughter houses have been given the government license while there are hundreds of slaughter houses running illegally.

India accounts to 20 percent of world’s meat export and the revenue from this is more than 26 thousand crore and that was estimated to go up to 40 thousand crore in coming days but now the action taken by the Yogi government seems to change the way things were going on in Uttar Pradesh.

