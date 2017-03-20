Yogi- Naik meet next on cards!

According to the information given by the sources, Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath will be meeting Governor Ram Naik today at his residence and will discuss on several issues related to government functioning.

Yogi yesterday took oath as the 21st chief minister of Uttar Pradesh; along with him two deputy CMs (Keshav Prasad Maurya and Dinesh Sharma) also took oath.









Adityanath’s 47-member cabinet includes a lone Muslim face Mohsin Raza, who was sworn in as a minister of state yesterday.









Following the sworn in ceremony, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath yesterday promised to work for all sections of the society without any discrimination and said that the main focus of the Bharatiya Janata Party is on development and job creation.

Chief Minister further stated: “We will follow ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ agenda and will serve the state”.

