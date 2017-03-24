Yogi visits Lucknow’s KGMC, meets acid attack victim

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath today visited the KGMC, Lucknow to meet the acid attack victim. Yogi announced the assistance of rupees 1 lakh to the victim. Women was yesterday admitted to the KGMC after she was found in the unconscious state at the Charbagh Railway station and is supposed to have been assaulted and was forced to drink acid.

Today, Yogi visited the KGMC to meet the acid attack victim and ordered the free treatment of the victim.

Yogi seems to have been in full action mode in the recent few days, be it the cleanliness drive or Anti-romeo squad, Yogi is seen everywhere in action.









Yesterday, he made a surprise visit to the Hazratganj Police station to inspect the current situation in the police stations.







